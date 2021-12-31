PM Modi to lay foundation stone of sports university in UP on Jan 2

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to lay foundation of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur today
Passion for sports greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand: PM Modi
PM Modi lays foundation stone of 594-km Ganga Expressway in UP
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
UP cabinet approves Rs 36,000-crore Ganga Expressway project
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the setting up of the university to promote sports in the state.
According to the government spokesman, "The Major Dhyan Chand Sports University will be a milestone in equipping the youth to give an excellent performance on the national and international platforms. Training in all kinds of sports will be given here and based on performance in national and international competitions, a degree will also be given.
"The university will have BA in sports courses and offer diploma, certificate, postgraduation, M.Phil and Ph.D degrees. It will have the capacity for 540 male and 540 female candidates."
The university will come up in an area of about 91 acres. It will have an indoor stadium, skating rink, synthetic hockey field, a swimming pool of Olympics standards, football field, volleyball court, basketball court, handball, kabaddi grounds, tennis court, gymnasium and multi-purpose hall.
The spokesperson said that the chief minister has asked the home department to formulate a policy to give jobs to sportspersons in the police.
The diet money for sportspersons has also been increased from Rs 250 per month to Rs 375. Directions have been issued to appoint 50 international level coaches for various games while appointments should be made at the earliest to 266 vacant posts in the sports department.
"The government will also be constructing rural stadiums and open gyms to promote sports in the rural interiors of the state. A policy to develop sports academies with the help of private institutions has also been promulgated so that better training can be provided to the sportspersons," the spokesperson said.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU