Raj govt making every effort to provide adequate power to agri sector: CM

CM Ashok Gehlot said the Rajasthan government has instructed officials to ensure that power supply to farmers is not affected under any circumstances

Topics
power supply | Ashok Gehlot | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday said the Rajasthan government is making every effort to provide adequate electricity for agricultural activities and instructed officials to ensure that power supply to farmers is not affected under any circumstances.

If required, purchase of electricity from power exchange and other sources should be ensured, he said at a meeting to review the status of power supply in the state.

Officials of the electricity department informed the chief minister that the state is not getting additional power supply from the power exchange at present because of the closure of some power generation units in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and an increase in demand in other states.

They also said that the power demand has also increased since Rajasthan has received no rain this winter so far, due to an increase in the agricultural area and a rise in agricultural power connections after the last Rabi season.

According to an official statement, it was informed in the meeting that the power supply to industries has to be cut to ensure adequate power supply for domestic and agricultural purposes, but this cut will be abolished as soon as power supply becomes normal.

The chief minister urged the industries to follow the instructions of the power companies and cooperate with them in case of power cuts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 07:22 IST

