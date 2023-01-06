JUST IN
Delhi road accident: Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia sanctioned for victim's family
Participation of girls on rise in NCC, says DG Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh
Farm reforms pending in India since 1991: EAC-PM chief Bibek Debroy
Will send 44 judges' names within two-three days: Govt to Supreme Court
Sonia Gandhi recovering from respiratory infection, says Ganga Ram Hospital
Rs 395-cr bank fraud: CBI files new case against Unitech, former directors
Delhi hit-and-drag case: Sixth accused sent to three-day police custody
Punjab to install solar panels in all state govt buildings, says minister
Central Vista: CPWD floats new tender, cuts down project cost by Rs 225 cr
GM-free India alleges regulatory lapses in nod granted to DMH-11 mustard
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Participation of girls on rise in NCC, says DG Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi road accident: Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia sanctioned for victim's family

Police have arrested six people in connection with the accident, while the seventh surrendered before them on Friday evening

Topics
road accident | Accident | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kanjhawala
Photo: Twitter

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Anjali Singh, who died after being dragged under a car last week.

Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi. Her body was later dislodged and found lying on a road in Kanjhawala.

"Anjali's painful death shook the entire country. It cannot be compensated for but to help her family, the Delhi government sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today. We are standing with her family and will help them in every possible way," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the accident, while the seventh surrendered before them on Friday evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on road accident

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 23:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.