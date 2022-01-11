Rajasthan caps charge of Covid rapid antigen test at Rs 50 in private labs

-
The Rajasthan government on Monday capped the rate of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID-19 detection in private labs at Rs 50 included of all taxes.
Principal Secretary to the government Vaibhav Galaria informed that the rate has been fixed to provide easy and accessible test facilities to the general public at low prices.
This rate has been fixed as per the proposal of the committee constituted by Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Galaria said. He said that the prescribed rates will be applicable with immediate effect.
Galaria was directed to ensure strict compliance with the order and take action against the concerned in case of disobedience.
