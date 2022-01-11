4,737 fresh Covid-19 cases in Bihar, 6-year-old among five dead

-
ALSO READ
Patna resident becomes first to be afflicted with Omicron in Bihar
Bihar reports 1,659 new Covid cases, highest single day spike in 6 months
Bihar approves ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of those who died due to Covid
Senari massacre: SC to hear Bihar's appeal against acquittal of 14 people
Laggard Bihar ranks 4th among states in providing tap water in rural areas
-
Bihar on Monday reported 4,737 fresh coronavirus infections and five deaths, including that of a six-year-old girl, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 during the day and is in home isolation.
His ministers Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi, Ashok Choudhary, Shahnawaz Hussain and Sunil Kumar, besides former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi have also tested positive for the infection, it said.
With the fresh cases, the state's overall active coronavirus count jumped to 20,938, while the toll increased to 12,106, the bulletin said.
The number of infections on Monday was less than 5022 cases reported in the state on Sunday, the bulletin said.
Patna recorded all time high of 2566 COVID-19 cases on Monday. On Sunday, the state capital had logged 2,018 cases, it said.
Bihar government began administering the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable groups such as healthcare and frontline workers and the elderly people.
The state's overall caseload on Sunday stood at 7,50,137, the bulletin said.
All the five deaths reported on Monday took place in the city - three in AIIMS, Patna and one each in PMCH and IGIMS.
The six-year-old girl died at AIIMS, Patna where she was admitted for treatment and tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. She died on Sunday, a health department official said.
A 50-year-old person, who underwent a kidney operation at AIIMS, Patna too tested positive and died on Sunday as did a 72-year-old cancer patient, the official said.
The state has so far accounted for one confirmed case of the Omicron variant.
The official said 691 persons recovered from the pandemic in the past 24 hours, a marginal decline to 95.59 per cent pushing the total number of recoveries to 71,70,92.
The recovery rate on Sunday was 96.11 per cent.
The number of active cases is 1,119 in Gaya, followed by 956 in Muzaffarpur, 602 in Begusarai and 471 in Saran.
The positivity rate on Monday was 3.13 per cent, up from less than two per cent till Saturday, the official said.
Altogether 6.25 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1.51 lakh in the last 24 hours, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU