Goa logs 1,592 Covid cases, positivity rate at 27%; active tally tops 10K

Goa continued to report a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases with 1,592 people diagnosed with the infection on Monday, reflecting a positivity rate of more than 27 per cent, officials said.
As per the health department, 1,592 new cases took the state's COVID-19 tally to 1,91,501, while the death toll increased to 3,533 after one more patient succumbed to the infection during the day. The positivity rate in the tourist state, where assembly polls will be held next month, rose from 24.76 per cent on Sunday to 27.38 per cent on Monday. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,77,829 after 661 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the department said. Goa's active tally has shot up to 10,139. "With 5,814 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 16,79,609, an official said. Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,91,501, new cases 1,592, death toll 3,533, discharged 1,77,829, active cases 10,139, samples tested till date 16,79,609.
