Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves Rs 16.5 crore to build 11 stadia in the state

Chief Minister has approved a proposal to build 11 new sports stadiums in the state at a cost of of Rs 16.50 crore.

According to the proposal, these stadiums will be constructed in Girva (Udaipur), Keru (Jodhpur), Hindaun (Karauli), Dhod (Sikar), Parbatsar (Nagaur), Parasrampura (Jhunjhunu), Bansur (Alwar), Roopwas (Bharatpur), Uchain (Bharatpur), Taranagar (Churu) and Bagru (Jaipur).

A sum of Rs 1.50 crore will be spent on each stadium. The stadiums will be constructed by the State Road Construction and Development Corporation (RSRDC) and the Public Works Department, an official statement said.

Facilities like 200-meter athletic tracks, basketball courts, and volleyball, kho-kho and kabaddi fields will be developed in all the newly constructed stadiums, it said.

Construction of stadium office buildings, toilet blocks, tube wells, internal roads and boundary walls among others will also be done in the form of infrastructural facilities, the statement added.

In the budget for the year 2022-23, the chief minister had announced the construction of new sports stadiums in various districts of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)