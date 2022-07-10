Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves Rs 16.5 crore to build 11 stadia in the state

-
ALSO READ
Gehlot presents agri Budget; proposes Rs 5K cr for CM Krishak Saathi Yojana
'Akhand Bharat': Gehlot asks if India is not united now
Rajasthan Budget: Tourism gets industry status; CM promises 100,000 jobs
Rajasthan allows proposal to do away with job interviews for most services
Committed to ending crimes against children: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to build 11 new sports stadiums in the state at a cost of of Rs 16.50 crore.
According to the proposal, these stadiums will be constructed in Girva (Udaipur), Keru (Jodhpur), Hindaun (Karauli), Dhod (Sikar), Parbatsar (Nagaur), Parasrampura (Jhunjhunu), Bansur (Alwar), Roopwas (Bharatpur), Uchain (Bharatpur), Taranagar (Churu) and Bagru (Jaipur).
A sum of Rs 1.50 crore will be spent on each stadium. The stadiums will be constructed by the Rajasthan State Road Construction and Development Corporation (RSRDC) and the Public Works Department, an official statement said.
Facilities like 200-meter athletic tracks, basketball courts, and volleyball, kho-kho and kabaddi fields will be developed in all the newly constructed stadiums, it said.
Construction of stadium office buildings, toilet blocks, tube wells, internal roads and boundary walls among others will also be done in the form of infrastructural facilities, the statement added.
In the budget for the year 2022-23, the chief minister had announced the construction of new sports stadiums in various districts of the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU