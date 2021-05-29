Rajasthan coronavirus update: 2,314 fresh Covid-19 cases, 70 more deaths

on Saturday recorded 2,314 fresh COVID-19 that took its tally to 9,36,162 while 70 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,251, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases and deaths at 401 and 13, the report stated.

The number of COVID-19 cases in stands at 56,628. So far, 8,71,283 patients have recovered in the state, it stated.

