Rajasthan makes RT-PCR test mandatory for Maha, Kerala travellers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday chaired a COVID-19 review meeting where an RT-PCR negative report was made mandatory for those travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala to Rajasthan.

Also, it was decided to launch a vaccination awareness camp.

The CM urged people to follow all COVID protocols and avoid any kind of carelessness.

He said, "There is nothing to be afraid of COVID vaccine. All those people should go for vaccination whose turns are coming and should not be scared in any case."

Gehlot expressed worry on the rising COVID numbers in the neighbouring states and had called a meeting to discuss this along with the issue of COVID-19 infection spread among school students.

--IANS

arc/kr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)