Maharashtra: 229 children found Covid-19 positive in Washim hostel

As COVID-19 cases surge in Maharashtra, 229 school students and three staff members were found positive for the virus at a hostel in the Washim district of the state, said district authorities.
The students are mostly from Amravati (151).
A total of 327 students who reside in this hostel are mostly from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, and Akola.
Last week 26 students were found virus-positive at the hostel after that all the students were tested.
The school premises have reportedly been declared a containment zone.
Maharashtra reported 8,807 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday. The state has reported a total of 21,21,119 COVID-19 cases.
