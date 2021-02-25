Seven states comprise 89.5% new Covid cases: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday that the situation of Covid-19 in seven states is deteriorating since cases there have contributed 89.5 per cent to the tally.

The ministry said that Maharashtra and Kerala continue to report the highest daily new cases while the situation in Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh has been deteriorating for a few days. However, two states -- Gujarat and Tamil Nadu -- which were reporting low figures, are now witnessing a resurgence of cases.

"India's active caseload is 1,51,708 today comprising 1.37 per cent of the total positive cases. This is largely attributable to the upsurge in daily new cases in some states.

"Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have recorded a rise in daily new cases," the Ministry said.

"Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,807. It is followed by Kerala with 4,106 while Punjab reported 558 new cases, it informed.

Meanwhile, the country reported 16,738 fresh cases in past 24 hours.

Keeping in view the rising cases of Covid-19 in a few states, the Centre has rushed high level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in taking fresh measures for public health targeted Covid response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic.

The three-member multidisciplinary teams are headed by Joint Secretary-level officers in the Union Health Ministry. These teams will work closely with the states and UT administration and ascertain reasons for recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states and UT for requisite Covid-19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.

