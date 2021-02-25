Seven states comprise 89.5% new Covid cases: Health Ministry

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday that the situation of Covid-19 in seven states is deteriorating since cases there have contributed 89.5 per cent to the tally.
The ministry said that Maharashtra and Kerala continue to report the highest daily new cases while the situation in Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh has been deteriorating for a few days. However, two states -- Gujarat and Tamil Nadu -- which were reporting low figures, are now witnessing a resurgence of cases.
"India's active caseload is 1,51,708 today comprising 1.37 per cent of the total positive cases. This is largely attributable to the upsurge in daily new cases in some states.
"Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have recorded a rise in daily new cases," the Ministry said.
"Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,807. It is followed by Kerala with 4,106 while Punjab reported 558 new cases, it informed.
Meanwhile, the country reported 16,738 fresh cases in past 24 hours.
Keeping in view the rising cases of Covid-19 in a few states, the Centre has rushed high level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in taking fresh measures for public health targeted Covid response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic.
The three-member multidisciplinary teams are headed by Joint Secretary-level officers in the Union Health Ministry. These teams will work closely with the states and UT administration and ascertain reasons for recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.
They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states and UT for requisite Covid-19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.
--IANS
asr/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU