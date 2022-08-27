Rajasthan okays formation of audit authority to assess performance of depts

-
ALSO READ
Cost accountants' body asks govt to allow members to carry audits of MSMEs
PM introduced work culture where public welfare schemes reach all: Minister
Freebies, welfare schemes must be differentiated, says Supreme Court
Rajasthan govt transfers 18 bureaucrats, including seven IAS officers
Post office staff swindles Rs 96 cr of public money in saving schemes: CAG
-
The Rajasthan Cabinet on Saturday cleared a proposal to form an audit authority that will assess the performance of government departments and agencies implementing welfare schemes.
The Cabinet also gave approval to the Rajasthan Handicrafts Policy-2022 besides the new rules for appointment of dependents of martyrs.
According to a release, the Cabinet approved the formation of the Rajasthan Social and Performance Audit Authority to ensure transparency, public participation and quality services.
"The performance of government departments and agencies implementing schemes/programmes will be assessed. Benefits of schemes will reach beneficiaries more easily, conveniently and in a time-bound manner," the release said.
Doctors, engineers, architects, economists, professors, information technology specialists and other experts will be part of the authority.
The new handicrafts policy will help uplift the condition of artisans, the release said.
"By empowering them, participation in the development of the state will be ensured and new employment opportunities will increase," the release said.
The policy aims at brand building, assistance for e-marketing, social security, loan facility, scholarship, assistance for participation in fairs and the expansion of infrastructure.
The Cabinet also approved running the Palace on Wheels train under the operation and maintenance model to provide more facilities to tourists.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 23:18 IST