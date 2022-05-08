Cost accountants' body asks govt to allow members to carry audits of MSMEs

-
ALSO READ
ICAI to oppose proposal to introduce 3 non-CA members in committee
LS likely to pass amendments to laws governing CAs, company secretaries
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
CWC 2022 IND vs BAN Preview: Mithali's girls wary of upset from Joty and co
Reform in three Acts with long-overdue Bill to improve audit discipline
-
The cost accountants' institute has requested the government to consider allowing cost and management accountants to conduct financial audit of MSMEs and private limited companies.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, set up under an Act of Parliament, has around 90,000 members and about 5 lakh students.
Seeking to ensure competition as well as parity among cost and management accountants, and chartered accountants, the institute has asked the government to allow its members to do various activities, including the tax audit under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
The institute has also sought permission for conducting financial audit of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and private limited companies as per global standards, concurrent audit of banks and audit of grant-in-aid of grantee organisations/ institutions.
In this regard, the institute, last month, submitted a memorandum to Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The institute's President P Raju Iyer recently told PTI that allowing cost and management accountants to carry out financial audits of MSMEs and private limited companies as well as certain other activities will help in effectively creating competition as well as provide value for services.
Iyer also welcomed the recent amendments made to laws governing the functioning of the institutes of cost accountants, chartered accountants and company secretaries.
On April 5, Parliament passed the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI had some concerns about certain provisions in the bill.
Among others, the cost accountants' institute, which comes under the corporate affairs ministry, has been seeking a change in its name as 'The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU