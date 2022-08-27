World listens when India speaks, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in US

Lok Sabha Speaker interacted with members of the and Indian students studying in the on Saturday and said the voice of the country reverberates around the world as its democracy is the most dynamic and vibrant.

On his arrival in Boston, Birla visited the Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He interacted with the faculties, resource persons and students there.

Interacting with the Indian students and members of the diaspora, Birla shared the country's growth story and said the is held in high esteem across the world due to their work ethics and culture, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

He also noted that members of the have always come to the aid of their motherland as well as their host countries, whenever called upon in times of need.

Talking about the Indian democracy, Birla said it is the biggest strength of the country and it has accelerated India's progress.

"The is the most dynamic and vibrant one and that is why India's voice reverberates around the world. Today, the world listens when speaks," he said.

The speaker also talked about policy interventions in rural development, communication, women empowerment etc.

He further said a self-reliant is paving the way for the country's emergence as a global manufacturing hub.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)