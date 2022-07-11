PM introduced work culture where public welfare schemes reach all: Minister

Union Minister on Sunday said that Prime Minister has introduced a new work culture in India wherein each of the pro-poor and public was designed in such a manner so as to reach the last man in the last queue, regardless of caste, creed, religion or vote consideration.

"PM will always be credited for having introduced a new work culture in India wherein each of the pro-poor and public were designed in such a manner so as to reach the most needy or the last man in the last queue, regardless of cast, creed, religion or vote consideration. Similarly, considering the emerging scenario of contemporary India, Modi has constantly boosted StartUps who should be capable of earning their own livelihood," said.

Addressing a press conference in Moradabad Singh said, "Purely objective parameters were followed to meet the requirement, wherever the requirement was not met in the past and to deliver justice wherever justice had been denied in the past. This, he said, was quite a departure from the past practice followed by Congress and its allied governments wherein vote bank politics pre-determined the selective rolling out of state benefits. PM Modi successfully raised the standards of public delivery much above the vote consideration, based on the principle of justice for all and then left to the public to decide whom they wanted to vote for, and the public too endorsed this approach by returning the Modi government for the second term with a much higher mandate than the earlier election."

Citing an example, the Union Minister said, the citizen-centric schemes like PM Awas Yojna, Ujjawala Yojna, Sochalaya, etc., reached every such household where these amenities were found lacking and the authorities never asked as to which religion or caste the family belongs to, or which political party they had voted for in the last election. "This new work culture will become a new norm in Indian politics and the masses will expect every political party to follow the same," he said.

During a short span of eight years, the Centre has been able to bring many schemes closer to 100 per cent saturation and benefits are given to deserving people by following the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

According to the Union Minister, due to game changer schemes like Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan, Ujjawala, Sauchalaya, PM Aawas, Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Bijli and Ayushman, the people of the country have reposed faith in Modi Government time and again both at the Centre and in most of the States.

He said, the people are getting the benefits of without any discrimination, unlike in the past, when appeasement policy was rampant.

The Minister emphasised that these welfare measures brought crores of people out of the clutches of abject poverty and gave them a life of dignity.

Dr emphasised that the beneficiaries of these welfare schemes belong to all caste, creed and religion as the lists of beneficiaries are made with full objectivity and without any bias, as was the case in earlier dispensations.

The Minister also added that these schemes along with other measures like the rural job schemes have transformed the lives of the poorest of the poor and have helped raise their standard of living to a level of dignity.

The Minister also emphasised that full benefits are directly reaching the needy without any leakages through a transparent and efficient delivery mechanism.

Citing the example of the North-Eastern region, Singh said that prior to 2014, the region suffered economically due to the myopic policies of the successive Central Governments, but soon after the Modi government took over in 2014, Prime Minister had stated that every effort would be made to bring the North-Eastern region at par with the more developed regions of the country.

He said, "In the last eight years, not only have developmental gaps been bridged successfully, but the North-Eastern Region has also gained psychological confidence."

He added that significant development in terms of Road, Rail and Air connectivity is helping facilitate the movement of goods and persons not only across the region but also across the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Mizoram was always opposed to BJP, but without any discrimination, Modi Government helped in the establishment of Citrus Fruit "Centre of Excellence" in Mizoram with the help of Israeli technology. The Citrus Fruit Centre has emerged as a unique of its kind institution in India that, though located in Mizoram, caters to the entire North-Eastern region."

He reiterated that because of the impetus given by Prime Minister which began with his call for "StartUp India StandUp India" from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2015, the number of StartUps in India has grown to 70,000 from about 300 to 400 which is something to be cherished by youth of Uttar Pradesh who want to have a career in different Start-Ups. There are more than 100 unicorns in India and Biotech StartUps have shown an upward swing.

The Minister said that there is a need to spread awareness, particularly among youth, about vast unexplored avenues of StartUp and the technology as well as financial support being offered by the government to StartUps.

