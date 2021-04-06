Rajasthan reports 2,236 Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths take toll to 2,854

reported 2,236 new COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the state's infection tally to 3,43,990 and the death toll to 2,854.

Five deaths were reported from Jodhpur, two each from Kota and Jhalawar and one fatality each was registered in Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Rajsamand and Udaipur, according to an official report here.

Jaipur reported the highest number of 413 new cases, followed by Udaipur with 367 and Jodhpur with 201.

A total of 3,24,996 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease so far, and the number of active cases at present is 16,140, the report said.

