Nashik records 4,638 fresh coronavirus cases; over 30 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Nashik's Covid-19 count goes up by 983, tally at 81,895
Maharashtra hotels, resorts get lockdown blues as Covid-19 curbs return
Nashik reports 4,619 coronavirus cases, 25 deaths, 4,313 recoveries
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
-
With a single-day addition of
4,638 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 2,07,664 on Tuesday, an official said.
The district also recorded 32 casualties during the day that raised the toll to 2,529, the official said.
Of the fresh fatalities, 11 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, 16 from other parts of the district, three from Malegaon and two were patients from outside the region who were taking treatment in the district, it was stated.
At least 3,191 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,72,967, the official said.
With the addition of 13,137 swab samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted in the district rose to 8,15,401, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU