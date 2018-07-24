JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Yogi's idea to save Taj: No-plastic zone & closure of polluting industries
Business Standard

Rajnath for bringing law against lynching, but only if it is necessary

The Home Minister said the government on Monday formed a panel that would suggest measures to stop mob violence in the country

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the central government is taking the incidents of lynching "very seriously" and might bring a law, if necessary, to stop it.

"I want to make it clear that we are not just concerned but have taken lynching incidents very seriously," Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha after opposition members raised the issue days after a cattle farmer was killed allegedly by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan's Alwar.

The Home Minister said the government on Monday formed a panel that would suggest measures to stop mob violence in the country.

He said the Home Secretary-led panel would give its recommendations to a Group of Ministers within four weeks.

"We will also bring a law if that is required."

Rajnath Singh said the biggest incident of lynching had occurred in 1984 when thousands Sikhs were killed in the aftermath of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said such incidents have been happening in the past.
First Published: Tue, July 24 2018. 14:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements