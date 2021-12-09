Rajnath Singh likely to brief Parliament on crash in which CDS Rawat died

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to brief the Lok Sabha about the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel died. Singh is also likely to brief the Rajya Sabha.
Sources said that the Defence Minister will brief the Lok Sabha at 11:15 a.m. and Rajya Sabha later on. The CDS was going to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture when the crash happened.
The chopper, with 14 persons on board including CDS Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel, crashed a few minutes before landing.
Under rule 193, further discussion in the Lok Sabha will take place on climate change which was started by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will move Bills further to amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, for consideration in the Lok Sabha. He will also move that the Bill be passed.
Opposing this, the opposition members will move a resolution that this House (Lok Sabha) disapproves of the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
Union Minister Krishan Pal will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the Standing Committee on Energy on 'Measures To Check Commercial Losses' pertaining to the Ministry of Power.
Union Minister V.K. Singh is to make statements on the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the Standing Committee report on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Demands for Grants for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21 pertaining to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Members Heena Gavit and Riti Pathak will present the fifth report of the 'Committee on Empowerment of Women' (2021-22) on the subject "Empowerment of Women through Education with Special Reference to 'Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao' Scheme".--IANS
