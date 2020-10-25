Rajnath Singh to interact with soldiers at Nathula area of Sikkim today

Defence Minister on Sunday extended his wishes on (Vijayadashami).

Singh in a tweet said that he will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army, today.

Singh will also be present at ''Shastra puja''(worship of weapons) ceremony.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the Vijayadashami festival. On this auspicious occasion today, I will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the and will also be present in the Shastra Pujan ceremony," Singh said in a tweet.

"shastra puja" will be done as per the Hindu tradition in which arms are worshipped annually in Dushehra by warriors. Last year, Defence Minister had done it in France while receiving India's first Rafale fighter aircraft from there.

Singh on Saturday visited the Headquarters of 33 Corps at Sukna in Darjeeling and reviewed situation and preparedness in the Eastern Sector.The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

His visit comes amid border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh.

The minister attended a cultural event. Addressing the soldiers, he said the Trishakti Corps has a golden history.

"The Trishakti Corps has a great golden history. Especially in 1962, 1967, 1971 and 1975, this Corps demonstrated examples of valour. It has been excellent," he said.

