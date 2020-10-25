India will continue to play its part for world peace: T S Tirumurti

-
ALSO READ
UN: With 50 signatories, nuclear weapons ban treaty to enter into force
Nobel Peace Prize 2020 awarded to World Food Programme for fighting hunger
Iran's enriched uranium stockpile 10 times limit: Nuclear watchdog IAEA
United Nations nuclear agency head visits Iran amid US sanctions push
Iran says won't accept demands beyond nuclear deal as IAEA head visits
-
On the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, permanent representative TS Tirumurti has said that India has and will always continue to play its part for world peace and development.
"UN@75: India congratulates UN. The Empire State lights up in blue this evening. But is UN itself greying@75? It's up to us, member states, to make sure it remains blue. India has and will always continue to play its part for world peace and development. Are you also ready?" Tirumurti tweeted on Saturday (local time).
Landmarks around the world were seen lit in blue to mark the day.
"From New York to Dubai, from Petra to Vienna, as the UN turned 75, landmarks around the world turned blue for Saturday's #UNDay," United Nations tweeted.
The United Nations came into existence on October 24, 1945, when the Charter had been ratified by permanent five members and by a majority of other signatories.
United Nations Day is celebrated on October 24 each year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU