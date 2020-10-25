Everyone may get success: PM Modi greets nation on Mahanavami, Dussehra

-
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind extends Onam greetings to the nation
Take pledge to stand for honour, dignity of women: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 75; VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi greet him
President, PM to address Governors' Conference on National Education Policy
President Kovind, Modi pay tribute to S RadhaKrishnan on Teacher's Day
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to countrymen on Mahanavami, the ninth day of Navratri festival on Sunday.
"Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga is worshipped as Goddess Siddhidatri. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, everyone may get success in their works," Prime Minister said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, festivities across the country have been muted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU