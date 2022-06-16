Rajnath Singh on a 2-day visit to J-K to review the security situation

-
ALSO READ
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
2 suicide bombers, CISF officer killed in Jammu ahead of Modi visit
Situation in J-K worsened after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit US from April 11 to 14
Is PM Modi's silence in Jammu on Pak and terror a sign of new beginning?
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is arriving on Thursday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir during which he will review the overall security situation in the union territory.
Official sources said that the Defence Minister will also visit various forward areas and review the preparedness of the army deployed on the country's defence.
Senior commanders of the army will brief him about the overall security situation in the hinterland and the Line of Control (LoC).
Following recent innocent killings by the terrorists in the Valley, security forces have intensified anti-terror operations.
"The defence minister will be apprised about the situation along the LoC and the International Border (IB). He will also review the implementation of the ceasefire agreement signed by the two armies (India and Pakistan) in 2003 and renewed at the DGMOs meeting between the two countries in February last year," sources added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU