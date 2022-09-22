Raju Srivasatva cremated, son Ayushmaan performs last rites in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Ghats along Ganga in UP to witness more social, economic activity
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' following heart attack
PM Modi, other leaders condole comedian Raju Srivastava's demise
From Rs 50 per show to 'King of Comedy': Raju Srivastava's inspiring life
Raju Srivastava still on ventilator, condition 'slowly' getting better
-
Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who passed away on September 21 after a 40 day battle in the ICU at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has been cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.
Raju Srivastava had suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out in a gym. He was then rushed to AIIMS. Since then, he was on a ventilator.
On Thursday morning, Raju Srivastava's mortal remains were taken in an ambulance covered with white flowers to the crematorium around 9 in the morning for the funeral. His son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals.
The funeral was attended by veteran poet-humourists Surendra Sharma, Ashok Chakradhar and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Fellow comedians and friends such as Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi too were in attendence.
Raju Srivastava is survived by Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman.
--IANS
dc/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 15:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU