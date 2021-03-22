Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya to celebrate Holi for first time

-
ALSO READ
Ram Temple construction panel to finalise building plan: Key trust member
Ram Mandir Trust purchases 1.15 lakh square feet of land in Ayodhya
Ram Temple to be ready in three years, says temple General-Secretary
VHP to launch nationwide campaign to collect funds for Ayodhya's Ram temple
UP: Fraudsters duping people in name of Ram temple fund collection booked
-
Holi, for the first time, will be celebrated with grandeur at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple here.
This is the first Holi when the Ram Lalla's idol is not in a tent but is ensconced in a proper temple.
The chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, said, "Ram Lalla stayed inside a temporary tent for three decades and was kept away from festivity. He will bless devotees this year after the liberation of his birthplace."
Dr. Anil Mishra, member of the temple Trust, said, "After Mughal king Babar's commander Mir Baqi attacked the premises in 1528, Holi celebration was muted and limited to traditional rituals. Five hundred years later, we will celebrate the festival of colours at Ram Lalla's court. A new era has begun."
Natural colours and scented 'gulaal' will be used in celebrations in the court of Ram Lalla.
The entire temple complex will be decorated with flowers in different hues, sourced from different parts of the country.
The Ram Temple Trust has already begun discussions with priests on rituals scheduled for Holi.
Celebrations will be doubled because the construction of the Ram temple has also begun in earnest.
The Supreme Court, in November 2019, had handed over the land for the Ram temple construction to the Hindus, setting at rest the long-pending dispute.--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU