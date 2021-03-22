No question of Maharashtra Home Min Deshmukh's resignation: NCP's Patil

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's law situation better than during Fadnavis' term: Deshmukh
Maharashtra govt to get Disha Bill cleared in next session: Deshmukh
Anil Deshmukh should focus on law and order in Maharashtra: BJP leader
Param Bir letter: No question of replacing Anil Deshmukh, says Jayant Patil
Sushant case: Deshmukh cites AIIMS report to seek apology; BJP slams him
-
New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will not step down from his post following the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.
Patil's remarks came after a high-level meet of NCP leaders at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital. Besides Patil, NCP leaders Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule were in attendance.
"There is no question of Anil Deshmukh's resignation. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating (Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren Case) and we believe the culprit will be punished," Patil said after the meeting.
"Today, two people were caught. We have come very close to the investigation. Several things are being revealed in connection with the case, different cases are also coming up, in such a situation there is no consideration for Deshmukh's resignation till the investigation is completed," Patil said.
"If there was any fault on the part of Mumbai Police then a probe is needed. First of all, there is a need to investigate who planted the explosives outside Mukesh Ambani's residence and how Mansukh died," he said.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.
The allegations made by Param Bir Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.
In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".
He had alleged that Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds".
Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU