Ram temple in Ayodhya to open for 'darshan' from Dec 2023, says VHP leader

As the construction work of the grand in the city of in Uttar Pradesh is going on in full swing, its foundation work is likely to be completed in November 2021 and from December 2023, devotees will be able to worship 'Ram Lala' in the new grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram.

Gopal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, who is looking after the construction of the at Ayodhya, is a confidante of Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Gopal told IANS that the foundation work of the temple is almost complete with one and a half metre raft work which is going at a fast pace. This work will be completed in the next 15 days and with this the work of construction of foundation of the temple will be completed in November this year.

He said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust is trying to open the temple doors for the devotees by December 2023, before that the purpose of completing the construction of the temple is to place the deity Lord Ram here.

Talking to IANS, the leader said the work on using the temple marbles made from granite been transported from Mirzapur and Bangalore will be started soon after completing the foundation work of the temple.

Giving information about the construction work of the foundation of the temple, he said the construction work has been done up to a depth of 40 feet. The sand has been removed from there and once the raft work is completed, the foundation work of the temple will near completion.

Informing about the stones being used for the construction of the temple, the leader said granite is being transported specially from Bangalore. The stones used in the temple construction have been sent from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan and more such stones will be transported here.

The stones for making the temple wall have been transported from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, the marbles used in the templew construction have been sent specially from Makrana in Rajasthan while stones have been sent from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Asked about the construction of the temple, Gopal told IANS that the temple will be 360 feet long, 235 feet wide and 161 feet high. The temple will have a total of 5 'shikharas' (tower used in temple architecture) and the tallest one will be 161 feet high.

He told that this temple will be of three storeys in which three floors of 20 feet each will be made followed by a shikhar.

