Random Covid testing of int'l arriving passengers begins at Delhi airport

The random testing of international arriving passengers started at airport on Saturday as the authorities step up measures to prevent possible spread of the infection in the country.

Two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random testing at airports from Saturday.

Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the airlines concerned and after submitting the sample, passengers will be allowed to leave the airport.

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers at the point of entry and those found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated.

The testing of the international arriving passengers started in the morning, according to an airport official.

"We are Ready! Your safety is our priority. 2% random sampling for international arriving passengers will commence today from 10 AM at T3, at no cost to the passengers," airport said in a tweet in the morning.

It also urged everyone to cooperate with the on-ground staff during the testing procedures.

