Raut to give clarification on his remark about Maha legislature till Mar 20

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the time granted to him by the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly for submitting a clarification for his "chor-mandal" remark has been extended till March 20. Last week, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar had said that he had accepted Raut's request for more time to submit a written clarification.
Raut had been earlier asked to submit his reply by March 3. Asked about the extension, Raut told reporters, It is till March 20.
Raut caused a furore last month when he dubbed the state 'Vidhimandal' (legislature) a "chor-mandal (council of thieves).
Legislators of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena submitted to the Speaker a notice for a breach of privilege motion against him.
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 06:50 IST
