RCom hearing, Samsung Galaxy S10, Rafale case, more: Today's top events

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country. From Samsung India launch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA's rally in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. NCLAT to hear RCom's plea for insolvency

The Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to hear Reliance Communications' plea to proceed with insolvency process today.

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya on February 12 said a matter is also pending before the Supreme Court against and hence adjourned it.

"As the matter is pending before the Hon'ble Supreme Court, we adjourn the matter. "Post the case 'for orders' on March 6, 2019. Parties will inform the development," the appellate tribunal said. Read on...

2. Samsung Galaxy 'S10' series to hit stores today

Samsung will launch the new "Galaxy S10" smartphones in India today. The flagship series is likely to be launched by DJ Koh, Samsung's Head Mobile Business.

3. SC to hear plea for Rafale judgment recall

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petitions seeking a recall and review of its judgment giving a clean chit to the Modi government on acquiring 36 Rafale jet fighters in a ready-to-fly condition from French company Dassault Aviation.





4. Facebook V-P to depose before Parliamentary panel today

Facebook Vice-President Joel Kaplan will appear before the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology (IT) to elucidate what it and its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram are doing to safeguard the citizen rights across platforms.

Last week, Samsung India opened pre-booking for the Galaxy 'S10' series smartphones, starting from Rs 55,900. The 1TB Galaxy S10+ smartphone will be available for Rs 1,17,900, 512GB and 128GB storage variants will be priced Rs 91,900 and Rs 73,900, respectively.

5. 2019: Modi, NDA leaders to address Tamil Nadu rally

Prime Minister will address a rally at Kelambakkam, near Chennai today.





6. Madras HC to hear investor's plea against IIFL's bond issue

The Madras High Court will today hear a Chennai-based investor’s petition against India Infoline Finance Ltd's (IIFL) public issue to raise Rs 2,000 crore after the government started a probe against the company in the NSEL scam.





7. Amit Shah to launch BJP Lok Sabha campaign in Telangana today Rakesh P Sheth has appealed the court to stay IIFL’s offering, which opened on January 22 and closes on February 21. Sheth's petition alleges the public issue breached the law because the Corporate Affairs Ministry’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office has advised that market regulator Sebi take stringent action against the company and prevention directors for fundraising. Read on...

BJP Chief Amit Shah would launch the party's campaign for the coming in Telangana with a meeting to be held at Nizamabad today.