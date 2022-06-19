Central govt changing face of Delhi, modernising it, says PM Modi

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that modern development work being undertaken by the Centre is changing the face of Delhi and modernising the national capital.
Speaking after inaugurating the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project here, Modi cited a number of initiatives, including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, more than doubling of metro tracks in Delhi-NCR and the Delhi-Meerut highway, among other things, as steps taken by his government to solve the region's problems.
Delhi has received a beautiful infrastructure gift from the central government, the prime minister said after inaugurating the project. He noted that the project will help save 55 lakh litres of fuel and cut down pollution.
Modi said his government looks at increasing urbanisation as an opportunity and has been working to boost ease of living for the people.
The inauguration of the 1.6-km-long tunnel, which will be Delhi's first, will allow commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to ditch traffic snarls at ITO, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, and thereby save time, fuel and money.
"Time is money," Modi said, adding that if the government announces Rs 100 for people, then it makes headlines but if Rs 200 is saved, it is not talked about much.
Modi also lauded the artwork adorning the tunnel and underpasses, and suggested that they should be closed for traffic for a few hours on Sundays so that people can walk and take a look at the art.
He added that he will also ask MPs to do so.
The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore and is entirely funded by the central government.
It is aimed at providing hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan to facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held there.
