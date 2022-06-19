Delhi bound SpiceJet plane catches fire mid air, lands in Patna; all safe

A Delhi-bound Spice Jet aircraft made an emergency landing at airport after there were reports of a technical glitch which prompted fire inside the plane. All the passengers were safely rescued.

"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate told media persons.

Patna Airport Director also said, " flight from Patna to was reported to have fire in one engine. The flight landed safely, and all 183 passengers and two infants have deboarded safely."

However, DGCA informed that the flight returned back after "bird hit" and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe.

More details are awaited.

