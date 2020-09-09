Jharkhand reports 2,652 new Covid-19 cases, 19 additional fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to



55,296 on Wednesday as 2,652 more people tested positive for the infection, while 19 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 503, a health bulletin said.

East Singhbhum district reported the highest number of new cases at 475, followed by Bokaro (335), Koderma (294), Saraikela (248) and Ranchi and Hazaribagh (210 each), it said.

Ranchi and East Singhbhum registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at five each, followed by four in Dhanbad and two in West Singhbhum, the bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 15,431, while 39,362 people have been cured of the disease, it said.

The state has tested 97,069 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

