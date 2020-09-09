Noida: Covid-19 death toll rises to 48; biggest spike in cases in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19, pushing the district's death toll to 48, official data showed.

The district also recorded 238 new patients, the biggest single-day surge yet, and the infection tally reached 9,356, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases jumped to 1,696 from 1,599 on Tuesday. It was 1,520 on Monday and 1,429 on Sunday, according to official figures.

On the brighter side, 132 more patients got discharged during the 24-hour period, as the total number of recoveries in the district reached 7,612, the data showed.

The district has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates 0.51 per cent -- in the state, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate improved slightly to 81.35 per cent from 80.96 per cent on Tuesday, according to the statistics.

There were 64,028 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. So far, 2,16,901 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 4,112, showed the data.

