Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar at Batamaloo

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Batamaloo in on Thursday, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Batamaloo area of Police and CRPF are on the job," police said.

--IANS

zi/rt

