JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Centre starts work on Jal Jeevan Mission to provide water to J-K household
Business Standard

Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar at Batamaloo

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Batamaloo in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Srinagar | terrorist

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Representative image
Representative image

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Batamaloo in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job," police said.

--IANS

zi/rt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 07:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU