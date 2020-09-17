Sikkim coronavirus update: 49 fresh cases take state's Covid tally to 2,221

-
Sikkim reported 49 new COVID-19
cases, taking the tally in the Himalayan state to 2,221, an official said on Wednesday.
East Sikkim registered 38 fresh cases, followed by five each in North and South Sikkim and one in West Sikkim, state Information Education Communication member Sonam Bhutia said.
The state has 480 active cases at present, while 1,722 patients have been cured of the infection and 19 died, the official said.
Sikkim has tested 45,762 samples for COVID-19 so far, Bhutia added.
