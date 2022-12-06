Recruitment of sportspersons in govt jobs will get cabinet nod: Bommai

JUST IN
After AIIMS, top medical body ICMR's servers under cyber attack: Report
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the Cabinet will give its nod for direct recruitment of sportspersons in government jobs through the selection committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Department of Sports) and also to give Group-A jobs for medal winners in Olympics and Paralympics who are degree holders.

Medal winners in Asian Games and Commonwealth and degree holders will be given Group B jobs while those who have bagged medals in other sports events will be given Group C and Group D jobs, Bommai said.

He was speaking at a function organised to present Ekalavya Sports awards and other sports awards. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot too participated in the event.

The Chief Minister claimed no other state had the policy of giving jobs to sportspersons except Karnataka.

Since August 15 this year, the government has adopted 75 athletes and will train them for the Paris Olympics. They will be given training for four years by good coaches and also provide facilities to continue studies, the Chief Minister said.

He also said the government has spent Rs 10 lakh each on the athletes and more funds will be given upon requirement. The athletes must show good performance in Commonwealth, Asian Games and Olympics.

"Young athletes are the assets of a country and success is guaranteed if they work hard with integrity. Both the state and the union governments have given importance to it," Bommai said.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 17:53 IST

