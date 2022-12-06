JUST IN
PM Modi to dedicate 3 national Ayush institutes to nation on Dec 11

These institutes will further strengthen research, international collaborations and facilitate affordable Ayush services for larger community, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 11 dedicate to the nation three national Ayush institutes -- All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa; National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad; and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi.

These institutes will further strengthen research, international collaborations and facilitate affordable Ayush services for larger community, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

While addressing the media, Sonowal also gave details of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) in Goa's Panjim, which will showcase the scientificity, efficacy, and the strength of Ayush System of Medicines at Global level.

The establishment of these institutes is in line with the prime minister's vision of expansion of infrastructure and human resources, and promotion of research in the traditional medical systems, he said.

These three institutes will create 400 additional seats for students in UG, PG and doctoral courses, he said, adding 550 additional beds in these three streams will also be added.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, will provide the highest quality facilities for UG, PG and post-doctoral streams in education and patient care services through Ayurveda system of medicine.

It will be developed into a wellness hub of Ayurveda promoting Medical Value Travel (MVT) and will function as a model centre for international and national collaboration for academic and research purposes, Sonowal said.

The National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi, is first-of-its-kind to be established in northern India for developing the Homoeopathic system of medicine and to provide healthcare facilities, he said.

It will work in mainstreaming and integrateing Ayush healthcare services with modern medicines and encourage research and development to evolve into a national institute of repute, he added.

The National institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad will be a satellite Centre of the existing National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bangalore.

It will first such institute in Northern India and cater to the patients around Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states of India as well as foreign nationals under MVT, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 17:43 IST

