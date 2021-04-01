Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk completed, Delhi CM to inaugurate on Apr 17

The renovation and beautification work of the iconic Chandni Chowk road has been completed and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister on April 17, the government said in a statement.

Beside various new facilities for tourists coming from across the world to visit the bustling historic market, the revamped stretch -- from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque -- will be a non-motorised zone from 9 am to 9 pm, it added.

"It is a historical heritage site and the entire area has been made very beautiful, seeking to bring back the glory of this old historical place. After the beautification of Chandni Chowk, tourism would get a major boost, and people coming to would be attracted to pay a visit to Chandni Chowk," the chief minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

Completed at an estimated cost of Rs 99 crore, the beautification project, according to the government, has left no stone unturned to enhance the beauty of the historical site.So, be it using granite tiles or planting small and big plants on both sides of the road, the administration did a host of things to make Chandani Chowk look "green and beautiful" and "a sight to behold".

"For non-motorised vehicles, 5 to 10 meters wide pavement has been built on either side of the road. There is also a 2.5-meter footpath on either side of the road. Electric vehicles will also be operated for the convenience of the senior citizens. Also, during the reconstruction process, the needs of the disabled have also been taken care of," it said.

Under redevelopment from December 1, 2018, the 1.3 km stretch was targeted to be completed by November 2020, but got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it noted.

Chandni Chowk is known to be one of the oldest and major markets not only in Delhi but also in the country.

