Regret offence caused to Indians due to Pakistani partner's tweet: Hyundai

South Korea's Motor said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of

"As a business policy, Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," said in a post on Tuesday.

Hyundai is facing calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India, which considers the whole of as an integral part of the country. The social media users said the company must apologise for being insensitive to India's position on the decades-old dispute over

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)