Regulation coming to put onus of cyber crime reporting on orgs: MoS IT

The government is coming up with a regulation that will make organisations hit by any cybercrime incidence to disclose it before the government, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.
While speaking at the launch of the IBM Security Command Centre for Asia Pacific region set up in Bengaluru, Chandrasekhar said about 100 million-odd cyber incidents have been reported by the Indian-CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) so far and India is reportedly the second-most attacked country as far as cyber crime is concerned.
"You will soon hear in the next few days that new regulations going out there that put the onus on organisations to report these crimes and not just push it under the carpet.
"It is important that at any given point, government and government agencies have absolute clarity on the threat matrix that is around and is active in the cyber space in India," Chandrasekhar said.
He added that it is a priority of the government to make cyberspace safe and trusted. "We are investing heavily on capabilities. The internet must be safe, trusted and open, and intermediaries that operate on the internet must be accountable to the consumers," Chandrasekhar said.
IBM India Managing Director Sandip Patel announced the setting up of the company's second Security Command Centre and first-of-its-kind in the Asia-Pacific region, for training cybersecurity response techniques through simulated cyberattack designed to prepare everyone from C-Suite through technical staff.
The investment also includes a new Security Operation Centre (SOC) that will provide security response services to clients around the world.
"Asia has become the most targeted region for the cyber attacks and in fact it is the first time Asia Pacific has featured in the top of the list.
"India, Australia and Japan emerged as most attacked geographies with ransomware as the dominant attack in India. We have a responsibility to respond and act now," Patel said.
Adjacent to the new cyber range facility, IBM is setting up its second SOC with capacity of 600 security professionals in Bengaluru that will provide managed security services (MSS) to clients across the globe.
The new SOC is part of IBM's global network of SOCs, which serve more than 2,000 clients around the world, managing more than two million endpoints and 150 billion potential security events per day.
