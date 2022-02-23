4 in 10 employees may switch jobs in India in 2022: Qualtrics report

-
ALSO READ
Higher public investment to stimulate demand, generate jobs: DEA Secretary
Budget 2022-23: Job creation to drive auto sales, say brokerages
Govt aims to raise auto sector contribution to GDP, job creation: Gadkari
Fintech firm Cred to offer employees new programme for wealth creation
What is Sekhar Garisa's take on the job trends for 2022?
-
Nearly 40 per cent of workers could switch jobs this year in India, a report said on Wednesday.
According to experience management firm Qualtrics, despite respondents in India reporting some of the highest levels of engagement (85 per cent) and wellbeing (89 per cent) at work globally, just 62 per cent plan to stay with their current employer for the next 12 months.
"As seen in the Qualtrics research, addressing the challenges faced are not as simple as setting new work schedules or boosting engagement," Lauren Huntington, Employee Experience Solutions Strategist for Qualtrics in India, said in a statement.
"People are making career decisions based on multiple factors, meaning the ability to quickly and easily identify and respond to the issues having the biggest impact with tools like Qualtrics is a significant advantage," Huntington added.
At a time when tier-II and tier-III cities are emerging as talent hubs, and high levels of hiring sentiment, the findings highlight the critical need for employers to prioritise improving the employee experience to attract and retain talent in India's competitive job market.
For employers looking to increase intent to stay among their employees in hybrid or remote environments, ensuring individuals are aligned with the strategic goals of the organisation is key.
Prioritising employee wellbeing, creating a culture of belonging, and ensuring employees feel like their career goals can be met are also important drivers of intent to stay in India, the survey, which included 1,024 respondents, said.
Successfully adopting permanent hybrid work policies in India will also be critical to attracting and retaining talent in 2022, with 60 per cent of respondents saying they would look for a new job if forced back to the office full-time -- almost double the global average (35 per cent).
The most popular hybrid arrangement for employees is three days remote and two in the office, followed closely by four days remote and one day in the office.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU