FSSAI to soon finalise the draft regulations on Ayurveda Aahar

Food regulator is in the process of finalising the draft regulations on Aahar and also planning to frame rules for providing perpetual licences to food businesses that need not require renewals.

Addressing a conference organised by industry body CII, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO Arun Singhal said the regulator is also setting standards for usage of recycled plastics in food products.

He said the Draft Food Safety and Standards ( Aahar) Regulations, 2021, has already been notified.

"Last year, we had also discussed the concept of Aayurved Aahaar. I am happy to say that that regulation has been published, it's been draft notified.

"We have received lots of comments on it. There's a huge number of comments that we have and we are trying to analyse them because they pertain to Ayurveda," he said.

Singhal said the is taking help of the Aayush ministry in finalising the regulations.

"So, hopefully, within two or three months, if we have those regulations, then the industry will have an opportunity to leverage the ancient wisdom of Aayurved," he said.

No person can manufacture, pack, sell, offer for sale, market or otherwise distribute or import Aahar unless the product comply with the requirements laid down in these regulations, according to the draft notifications.

Singhal said the authority has decided to reduce the number of vertical standards and to progressively move towards more and more horizontal standards.

He added that there are around 750 vertical standards right now.

Singhal noted that the plastic waste management rules have been revised at its (FSSAI's) instance.

"And now, recycling plastic can be used for food products also. We are in the process of setting standards for recycled plastics. As soon as that is done. I think all of us can move towards reducing the plastic load of food industry in the country," he said.

Singhal complemented the food business operators (FBOs) for remaining operational throughout the COVID pandemic in order to feed the nation. "The employees of the food industry, I believe, are unsung COVID warriors who risked their safety to ensure citizens get food".

He said the pandemic has further stressed the importance of making food hygiene and safety at each step of the food supply chain.

"Fitness is the new mantra now and consumers are now increasingly looking for good hygiene and healthier food choices," Singhal said, and called for increasing awareness level on hygiene front.

The CEO informed that one key regulation would come into force from the January 1, 2022, is to eliminate trans fat in foods. He asked the industry to ensure compliance of this regulation.

Singhal also told the industry to ensure that the target of fortifying all rice supplied through public distribution system (PDS), mid day meal scheme and other welfare schemes by 2024 gets achieved.

"In view of the demand from the industry we have harmonised all labelling regulations and shifted implementation date to first of July 2022.

"So, there's some breathing time, but this is the final extension which are to be given and, therefore, we will expect compliance by July 1, 2022," the FSSAI CEO said.

Singhal said the regulator is planning to go for perpetual licences. "There's no need to renew licences. That regulation also is in final stages. So maybe in three or four months it will be out."



The 12th CII Food Safety Awards Ceremony was organised to recognise role models and best in class food business operators on food safety excellence and provide a framework for continual improvement.

