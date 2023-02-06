JUST IN
G20 working group meeting to discuss climate change, land degradation
Leasing of industrial, logistics space highest in NCR in 2022: CBRE
PM unveils India's biggest helicopter manufacturing facility in Karnataka
SC agrees to examine same-sex couple plea against Kerala HC order
Hillary Clinton announces $50 mn fund for women to tackle climate change
2 teams of NDRF ready to join rescue operations in Turkey, says MEA
South Korea and Australia renew currency swap deal for five years
Assam: Families point to faulty data in ID cards for child marriage arrests
No plan for menstruation leave in educational institutions: Education min
AAP to appeal move the SC for court-monitored Delhi mayoral polls
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
G20 working group meeting to discuss climate change, land degradation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Renewables, hydrogen to make India world's third largest economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out his vision of making India the world's third-largest economy with a focus on renewable energy, biofuels and hydrogen

Topics
Renewable energy policy | hydrogen

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid out his vision of making India the world's third-largest economy with a focus on renewable energy, biofuels and hydrogen as he pivots a roadmap to cut reliance on imported oil and gas.

Modi met top oil and gas industry leaders for the annual brainstorming to discuss ideas and initiatives to put India on a sustainable growth path, sources aware of the matter said.

The meeting on the sidelines of the India Energy Week here saw the Prime Minister outline his vision to make India the world's third-largest economy from the current fifth-largest. For this, the fuel needed should come from renewables, biofuels and hydrogen.

Sources said at the meeting Modi spoke of using 100 per cent renewable energy and increasing blends of ethanol and biofuels in traditional fuels.

Also, he talked about making India the world's largest hydrogen-producing nation.

Hydrogen is the cleanest known fuel which on burning emits only water and oxygen.

Sources said heads of international oil companies such as BP plc of UK, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies participated. Rosneft head Igor Sechin too attended the meeting.

Heads of Indian public sector companies, as well as international Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol, too attended the meeting. Mining billionaire Anil Agarwal as well as Tullow Oil CEO Rahul Dhir were also present.

Sources said industry leaders spoke of imperatives for making India the world leader.

Some wanted taxes in the oil and gas sector to be brought down to global levels of 40 per cent from the current 70 per cent, while others talked about enabling ease of doing business through self-certification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Renewable energy policy

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 20:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU