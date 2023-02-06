India's 1st new mobility-focused cluster in Telangana; to attract investors

The government on Monday launched the country's first new mobility-focused cluster, Mobility Valley' (TMV), which aims to attract investments of around Rs 50,000 crore and generate more than 4 lakh jobs in the next five years in the state.

In his inaugural address at the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit part of the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, state Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce K T Rama Rao said, To further accelerate growth of sustainability mobility in India, I hereby announce India's first New Mobility focused cluster, the Mobility Valley.

He said TMV will create best in class infrastructure making Telangana the most competitive destination for both manufacturing and E R&D in India.

Rama Rao noted that the government is developing four mega clusters in and around Hyderabad--EV Manufacturing clusters,



Energy storage system (ESS) cluster and Innovation cluster.

TMV aims to facilitate companies across all segments of sustainable mobility including Electric 2Wheelers/ 3 wheelers/ 4 wheelers, Advanced Cell Chemistry and Hydrogen fuel cells, Tier 1 and Tier 2 Component manufacturers and Auto Engineering R&D companies among others.

Rama Rao further said investments aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore plus are in advanced stages and will be announced in the next two weeks. These investments will further strengthen Electric 3-wheeler, Electric 2-wheeler and charging equipment manufacturing ecosystem in Telangana. In TMV, we are bringing together industry and the academia to setup series of Centers of Excellence (CoE) to create industry ready talent. Further, we will be announcing atleast four other CoEs over the next few weeks on topics like Automotive Cybersecurity, Automotive Artificial Intelligence, Electrochemistry and Modelling and Simulation, he said adding another focus area for TMV is to promote mobility startups in the state.

The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week would be held annually to foster collaboration by bringing together the thought leaders, experts, and global automotive ecosystem players to chart a course for sustainable mobility.

