JUST IN
BEL to manufacture Hydrogen fuel cells with technology from US-based TEV
Invesco, others sell 5.51% of Zee Entertainment shares worth Rs 1,396 crore
Ambuja Cements allots 477-million warrants to Adani family firm
How ready is India to sell indigenous 5G technology globally? Jury's out
JICA to consider upcoming corridors of Delhi Metro's phase-4 expansion
Telecom gear maker HFCL's Q2 net profit remains flat at Rs 84.31 crore
Tech Mahindra to expand in Gujarat, will hire 3,000 people in five years
Dealmaking activity severely hit in Sept qtr; down 66% by value: Report
Tech Mahindra to hire 3,000 people in Gujarat over next five years
Sojitz Corp sells 2.83% stake in Samvardhana Motherson for Rs 825 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Invesco, others sell 5.51% of Zee Entertainment shares worth Rs 1,396 crore
Business Standard

BEL to manufacture Hydrogen fuel cells with technology from US-based TEV

Bharat Electronics has signed an MoU with US-based Triton Electric Vehicle for manufacturing Hydrogen fuel cells with technology transfer from the latter to meet the requirements of the Indian market

Topics
Bharat Electronics limited | hydrogen fuel | clean energy

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Bharat Electronics, BEL

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd has signed an MoU with US-based Triton Electric Vehicle for manufacturing Hydrogen fuel cells with technology transfer from the latter to meet the requirements of the Indian market and mutually agreed export markets.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims at tapping the demand for clean energy solutions for various applications, including e- mobility, by leveraging central government's thrust for adoption of clean energy fuels for applications in transport and energy storage, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

TEV has set up its R&D centre and manufacturing facility in India. It has recently forayed into Hydrogen-run vehicles and started the journey of manufacturing Hydrogen-run two-wheelers, three-wheelers and buses, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharat Electronics limited

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 07:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.