Repeal farm laws, don't make it prestige issue: Ashok Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the central government should regularly talk to farmers, accept their demands to revoke the new farm laws and not make it a prestige issue.
"Why is the central government taking four days in between every meeting with the farmers? The farmers have clarified that central government must withdraw new agricultural laws. In this cold weather, the government should talk to farmers daily and must accept their demands," Gehlot tweeted.
"If a government has to withdraw a law according to public sentiments, it is welcomed in democracy. The central government should not make it a prestige issue. Farmers are our food providers, and it is the moral duty of the government to accept their demands," he added.
His statement comes after the eighth round of talks when the Centre could not reach any "solution" as the farmer unions remained "adamant" over repeal of three farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday.
However, the minister said he is "hopeful" that a conclusion will be found in the next round of talks scheduled on January 8.
With concerns that farm laws would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
