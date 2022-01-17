Republic Day flypast to be 'grandest and largest' with 75 aircraft: IAF

The parade on the Rajpath this year will see the "grandest and largest" flypast ever with a total of 75 aircraft to mark the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, an IAF official said on Monday.

The flypast will conclude with seven jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the "Amrit" formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

"The flypast this year will be the grandest and largest with 75 aircraft from IAF, Army and Navy flying during the parade. This is in line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations," IAF PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said at a press briefing.

"The flypast will include Tangail formation which will have one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This is tribute to the Tangail air drop operations of the 1971 War. There will also be Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s," he said.

The flypast will begin with "Dhwaj" formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by "Rudra" and "Rahat" formations with 4 and 5 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively.

Among the other aircraft that will display their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy's MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.

