Reservation for ex-servicemen under consideration by Rajasthan govt

For this, the state government has studied the rules of reservation given to ex-servicemen in recruitment in other states and Union territories

Topics
Reservation | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

ashok gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan government is considering giving category-wise reservation to the ex-servicemen in state recruitment, an official statement said on Wednesday.

For this, the state government has studied the rules of reservation given to ex-servicemen in recruitment in such states and Union territories as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The government has studied such instances at these states where more than 5 per cent reservation is being given to ex-servicemen in recruitment, the release said.

Along with this, the government has also studied job notices of recruitment commissions and selection boards of various states.

"For example, in the Indian Government recruitment, Delhi Police, Maharashtra Public Service Commission, West Bengal Public Service Commission, Uttarakhand Recruitment Commission and Punjab Police recruitment releases, the ex-servicemen's reservation is fixed category-wise only," the release added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chief Secretary Usha Sharma held discussions with various organisations and delegations of ex-servicemen in the matter.

If this is done, certain anomalies in the reservation system will be removed.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 07:40 IST

