Resolved to show 'zero tolerance' to terror: Army chief Naravane

-
ALSO READ
Army Chief General Naravane holds talks with senior US commander
China's continuous build-up matter of concern: Army Chief Gen Naravane
Army 'strong and tall' in face of challenges: General M M Naravane
Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play: Army chief
US continues to keep North Korea on state sponsors of terrorism list
-
The Indian Army is resolved to show "zero tolerance" to terrorism and is committed to extracting "dire costs" for it, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Wednesday, referring to Pakistan's cross-border terror in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, he said the concentration of some 350 to 400 terrorists in terror launch pads and training facilities on the other side (Pakistani side) of the Line of Control (LoC) and repeated infiltration attempts "expose" the "nefarious intents" of the adversary.
At the same time, he said last year's ceasefire understanding between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Indian and Pakistani armies resulted in some improvement in the situation along the LoC.
"Along the Line of Control, after a heightened situation for a prolonged period, the DGMOs understanding in February last year was aimed at achieving mutually beneficial, and sustainable peace," he said.
"Resultantly, the situation has witnessed marked improvement. However, increase in the concentration of terrorists in launch pads, across the LoC and repeated infiltration attempts, once again expose their nefarious intents," he said.
Gen Naravane further said: "We, on our part, have resolved to show zero tolerance to terror, and commit ourselves to extract dire costs, should that be forced upon us," he said.
In a significant move aimed at reducing tensions, the Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25 last year announced that they would cease firing across the LoC while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.
The Army chief said that the "proxy war" continues as terrorists are still there in the terror launch pads across the border.
"The combined intelligence inputs suggest 350 to 400 terrorists on the other side at the launch pads or in various training camps. This threat has in no way receded. We have to remain alert .A threat on the western front is very much there and cannot be ignored," he said.
On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Naravane said a 'whole of government' approach has led to progressive improvement in the security situation.
"Efforts to give an indigenous hue to terrorism, by setting up a faade, of proxy terror Tanzeems, have failed miserably. Inimical elements, re-energised their attempts at disrupting peace in the valley by targeting minorities, and non-locals.
However, we have been able to counter these challenges," he said.
Asked whether demilitarisation on the Siachen glacier is possible, the Army chief suggested that it all depends on Pakistan.
"We are not averse to demilitarisation of Siachen glacier. But the precondition for that is to acceptance of the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL). Pakistan has to accept it," he said.
Gen Naravane said both sides have to sign on the dotted lines before any kind of disengagement takes place. Pakistan has been opposed to accepting the AGPL.
Asked about drones being used by terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it is a threat and armed forces are seized of the challenge.
He said the drones are being used primarily to transport ammunition and drugs.
"We are well seized of the issue...Union Home Ministry is very much alive and countering it," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU